2 Chicago men charged in Mt. Prospect burglary

Two Chicago men were arrested for burglary Tuesday night in Mount Prospect, police said.

Fred D. Harris, 57, of the 12000 block of South Justine Street, and Renard Huston, 52, of the 100 block of North Mason Avenue, were charged with one felony count of burglary and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing after authorities caught them on a construction site at 20 W. Northwest Highway, according to a news release from Mount Prospect police

Mount Prospect and Arlington Heights officers searched the building with police dogs about 8:15 p.m. and found the two men hiding, the news release said.

Bond for each was set at $30,000 Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows courthouse. Their next court date is Aug. 9.