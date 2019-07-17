News

Schaumburg favors spot for convention center parking deck

  • A rendering shows a five-level parking deck in Schaumburg village board members' preferred location just north of the Schaumburg Convention Center, right, to serve an existing need there and leave more visible land available along Meacham Road to the west for a new entertainment district.

    A rendering shows a five-level parking deck in Schaumburg village board members' preferred location just north of the Schaumburg Convention Center, right, to serve an existing need there and leave more visible land available along Meacham Road to the west for a new entertainment district. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

  • The proposed site layout for a five-level parking deck, shown in white at top center, that would lie directly across from the Schaumburg Convention Center, right, to serve existing demand there and leave more land available for a hoped-for entertainment district along Meacham Road to the west, below the bottom of the rendering.

    The proposed site layout for a five-level parking deck, shown in white at top center, that would lie directly across from the Schaumburg Convention Center, right, to serve existing demand there and leave more land available for a hoped-for entertainment district along Meacham Road to the west, below the bottom of the rendering. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

Schaumburg village board members agreed Tuesday that the area just north of the Schaumburg Convention Center was the best place for a five-level parking deck to address an existing demand there and leave more visible land available along Meacham Road to the west for a self-proposed entertainment district.

However, they also decided to wait until the end of the year to see plans for the entertainment district they've requested from developers before locking themselves into a parking decision that could be at odds with those plans.

The location board members chose over two others would add a net total of 764 spaces to the campus of the convention center and its adjoining Renaissance Hotel.

Though this parking deck would be farther from future entertainment venues along Meacham, they would likely provide their own parking, Mayor Tom Dailly said.

Since last fall, the board has been discussing the need for additional parking for some of the larger events at the convention center as well as the entertainment district hoped to be built north and west of it.

The favored option would provide a structure with 1,060 parking spaces. Construction would eliminate 468 current spaces but rebuild 172 of them on the ground.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The estimated cost is approximately $30 million for the presently proposed five levels and $6 million more for a sixth if needed.

Trustee Marge Connelly expressed concern that construction of the parking deck could be disruptive to the campus' parking in the short term. She suggested the possibility of using the land immediately west of the Renaissance Hotel -- the northeast corner of Meacham Road and the I-90 tollway long considered for a performing arts center -- as a site that could be temporarily paved for parking while the deck to the northeast was built.

Connelly added that she'd think twice if such a measure were a shortcut solution the village wouldn't allow anyone else to make.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Next for proposed Schaumburg entertainment district: Seek a developer
Related Article
Next for proposed Schaumburg entertainment district: Seek a developer
 
Schaumburg to consider master plan for entertainment district
Related Article
Schaumburg to consider master plan for entertainment district
 
Why Schaumburg might change site of convention center parking deck
Related Article
Why Schaumburg might change site of convention center parking deck
 
Schaumburg considers plan for 6-story parking deck near convention center
Related Article
Schaumburg considers plan for 6-story parking deck near convention center
 
Schaumburg wrestles with parking problem as entertainment district pushes ahead
Related Article
Schaumburg wrestles with parking problem as entertainment district pushes ahead
 
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 