Report: Firefighters battle massive fire at Crystal Lake apartment building
Residents were evacuated from a Crystal Lake apartment building after a massive three-alarm fire Wednesday morning, according to ABC 7.
Firefighters were called to the apartment building in the 500 block of Devonshire Lane at about 3:08 a.m.
No residents were injured, fire officials said.
