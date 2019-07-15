Mom texted about 'unruly' kids before Elmhurst shooting

Jaime Jones did not leave a note detailing what drove her to shoot her two teenage sons multiple times Friday before setting fire to her Elmhurst-area home and fatally shooting herself, authorities said Monday.

But investigators are examining the 43-year-old mother's other communications leading up to the slayings of Jason M. Harris, 16, and Nathan A. Harris, 19, and her own death.

A sheriff's official familiar with the investigation said authorities are looking at a text message the mother sent to a friend or family member before the slayings.

Jones wrote that she was "upset with her kids" who were being "unruly" and "disrespectful." But she never indicated she planned to kill her sons or herself, authorities said.

Investigators also are trying to piece together the past several years of the woman's life to see what may have led to the shootings. She and her husband, Len, divorced in the spring of 2016.

Jones and her two sons were found dead after authorities responded to a house fire about 9:30 p.m. Friday on Willow Road, sheriff's police said.

Jason Harris was an incoming junior at York High School and Nathan Harris was a recent graduate of the Elmhurst school.

Elmhurst Unit District 205 spokeswoman Beverly Redmond said counselors were available at York on Monday and about 10 students had come to see them by midday.

"It's a testament to how our students are really attached to school that they feel they can come in over the summer," she said.

Funeral arrangements are still pending.