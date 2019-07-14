Waukegan man arrested after fatal boating accident in Chicago

A Waukegan man was taken into custody for his role in a boating accident that left a woman dead Thursday on the North Side of Chicago, ABC 7 reported.

Pedro Ocote-Matus, 28, was arrested by Illinois conservation police officers for operation of a watercraft while under the influence, reports said.

Ocote-Matus was one of three people rescued from the boat that capsized at about 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of North Lake Shore Drive south of Fullerton Avenue Beach, authorities said.

Jessica Ceja, a 27-year-old woman from Vernon Hills, was found more than 500 yards away from the boat on the other side of the break wall and was later pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago, police said.

Ocote-Matus and Christina Bucio, 30, of Vernon Hills, were taken to the same hospital as Ceja and were listed in good condition, police said.