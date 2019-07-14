Lanes close temporarily after 4-vehicle Spring Grove crash

Lanes closed temporarily as a result of a four-vehicle crash in Spring Grove Sunday, police said.

Authorities responded at 4:03 p.m. to IL-173 and Clark Road and closed the road to investigate the crash, according to Officer Justin Katz of the Spring Grove Police Department. Katz said a car ended up in a ditch.

Two ambulances were on the scene, but Katz was unable to confirm if anyone was taken to the hospital. The nature of the crash was unclear.