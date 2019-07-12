Vernon Hills woman dies, 2 others rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan

A Vernon Hills woman died and two other people were rescued after a powerboat hit a jetty and capsized in Lake Michigan on the North Side Thursday morning. photo Courtesy of Chicago Sun-Times

A Vernon Hills woman died and two other suburban residents were rescued after a powerboat hit a jetty and overturned in Lake Michigan on the North Side Thursday morning, authorities said.

The boat capsized about 2 a.m. on the 2200 block of North Lake Shore Drive south of Fullerton Avenue Beach.

After a 40-minute search, divers found a 27-year-old woman more than 500 yards away from the boat on the other side of the break wall, Chicago police said.

Jessica Ceja of Vernon Hills was pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.

The other two passengers also were treated there, said Tim Schweizer, spokesman for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Christina Bucio, 30, of Vernon Hills and Pedro Alberto Ocote-Matus, 28, of Waukegan were listed in good condition, police said.

Schweizer said "the department is investigating all aspects of the accident," including whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.