Tollway leaders end Route 53 extension study today

A sign marks the proposed Route 53 along Indian Creek Road in Hawthorn Woods, which opposed the highway extension.

Illinois tollway leaders pulled the plug on an expensive environmental impact study of a Route 53 extension into Lake County today, citing a lack of consensus and a desire to pivot to other major building priorities.

Although the $2.7 billion-plus project seemingly has nine lives, this is a definite roadblock for now as the study was a forerunner to potentially building the highway north to Route 120 near Grayslake.

"At this time, the Illinois tollway is not in a position to lead the development of a project that lacks both local consensus and clear financial viability," Executive Director José Alvarez said Friday in a letter to tollway board directors.

"Over the past several months I have taken the time to learn about this study, engage stakeholders, and listen to the position of local leaders on the future of transportation in the study area. It is clear to me that, based on these discussions, this is the right decision.

"Just this week, the Lake County Board adjusted their strategic plan to monitor and utilize the data developed from the (study) on Route 53/120 to help engage stakeholders in a process to evaluate and consider alternatives," Alvarez noted.

While Lake County residents hate the daily gridlock on major roads like Routes 120, 83 and 12, a significant contingent warns the Route 53 extension would pollute wetlands and nature preserves.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

"Grassroots opposition to the project is staunch; money to build it is too scarce; and the irreparable damage it would inflict on Lake County's treasured, but fragile, natural areas is severe," Hawthorn Woods Mayor Joseph Mancino said.

And while supporters promise traffic relief and job creation, the $2.7 billion estimated cost is a stumper -- particularly given unpopular funding solutions like exorbitant tolls on the new road. Yet a majority of residents supported the project in a 2009 referendum.

Former Buffalo Grove Trustee Jeff Berman, who served on a Route 53 advisory group, was "extremely disappointed to see the Route 53 extension take 10 steps backwards after all the work so many of us have done over the years.

"With 76 percent of Lake County voters in favor of the extension (less than 10 years ago), it's unfortunate to see our current elected/appointed leaders are going against the wishes of the voters," Berman said.

Tollway leaders have traditionally required a "consensus" on major projects and that seemed to be the case back in 2012 when a Blue Ribbon Committee convened by the agency approved a $2 billion to $3 billion four-lane parkway.

But when former County Chairman Aaron Lawlor withdrew his approval in 2016, support began crumbling.

Grayslake Democratic Lake County lawmakers like state Rep. Sam Yingling and Sen. Melinda Bush both applauded the move.

"The plan to expand Route 53 is effectively dead," Yingling said. "I am pleased to hear that this multi-billion dollar project that would have put an even further burden on middle-class families in my district will not continue."

Bush wasn't entirely convinced of the project's end. "It's been the most unbelievably back-and-forth project," she said. "I do know IDOT doesn't have the money."

"It's time we fixed the existing Route 120. It's a feasible cost-effective solution that will provide tangible benefits to Lake County commuters," said Bush who supports a railroad grade separation at Routes 120 and 83.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has spent the last 48 years acquiring 1,100 acres of land for the Route 53 corridor, costing at least $48 million.

Meanwhile, the tollway has invested about $11.6 million in an environmental impact study since July 2017.

"As an organization, we are at the midway point of our 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program, at the onset of two of our most challenging and complex projects in recent history. The rebuilding and widening of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and the delivery of western access to O'Hare International Airport via the new I-490 Tollway stand to deliver economic benefits to the region for generations to come," Alvarez said.