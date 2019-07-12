Tolllway leaders end Route 53 extension study today

A sign marks the proposed Route 53 along Indian Creek Road in Hawthorn Woods, which opposed the highway extension.

Illinois tollway leaders pulled the plug on an expensive environmental impact study of a Route 53 extension into Lake County today, citing a lack of consensus and a desire to pivot to other major building priorities.

Although the $2.7 billion-plus project seemingly has nine lives, this is a definite roadblock for now as the study was a forerunner to potentially building to road north to Route 120.

"At this time, the Illinois tollway is not in a position to lead the development of a project that lacks both local consensus and clear financial viability," Executive Director José Alvarez said Friday in a letter to tollway board directors.

"Over the past several months I have taken the time to learn about this study, engage stakeholders, and listen to the position of local leaders on the future of transportation in the study area. It is clear to me that, based on these discussions, this is the right decision.

"Just this week, the Lake County Board adjusted their strategic plan to monitor and utilize the data developed from the (study) on Route 53/120 to help engage stakeholders in a process to evaluate and consider alternatives," Alvarez noted.

Tollway leaders have traditionally required a "consensus" on major projects and that's missing when it comes to Route 53.

While Lake County residents hate the daily gridlock on major roads like Routes 120, 83 and 12, a significant contingent warns the Route 53 extension would pollute wetlands and nature preserves.

And while supporters promise traffic relief and job creation, the $2.7 billion estimated cost is a stumper -- particularly given unpopular funding solutions like exorbitant tolls on the new road.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has spent the last 48 years acquiring 1,100 acres of land for the Route 53 corridor, costing at least $48 million.

Meanwhile, the tollway has invested about $11.6 million in an environmental impact study since July 2017.

"As an organization, we are at the midway point of our 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program, at the onset of two of our most challenging and complex projects in recent history. The rebuilding and widening of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and the delivery of western access to O'Hare International Airport via the new I-490 Tollway stand to deliver economic benefits to the region for generations to come," Alvarez said.