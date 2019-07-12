Lakewood police investigate possible drowning

A Sunday autopsy is scheduled for a man who was found floating face down Thursday afternoon about five feet from the shoreline on the south end of Crystal Lake in Lakewood, authorities said.

The man's name and hometown are being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Lakewood police said in a media release they found the man near the shore near the 1300 block of South Shore Drive after responding to a call of a possible drowning victim at 12:31 p.m. Thursday.

Crystal Lake firefighters began lifesaving efforts before the man was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead,

Officials at the Crystal Lake Fire Department and McHenry County Coroner's Office referred inquiries to Lakewood police.

A message for Lakewood Chief Todd Richardson was not immediately returned.

McHenry Deputy Coroner Orlando Portillo said an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.