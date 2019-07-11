Taste of Park Ridge starts with food, music and fun

If you're looking to spend big bucks with big crowds, the Taste of Chicago is under way this weekend in Chicago's Grant Park.

But for those hoping to experience great food and family fun closer to home, the 20th annual Taste of Park Ridge kicked off Thursday near the city's downtown.

Nearly 20 food vendors will give attendees plenty of cuisine to choose from as they stroll the festival grounds on Summit Avenue between Touhy and Prospect avenues. Admission to the fest is free, and food and drink tickets are eight for $5.

Along with the food, there's a wide variety of live music, highlighted by headliners Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press on Friday night and 7th heaven Saturday night.

Also Friday and Saturday, the Taste is hosting a youth talent showcase featuring Lynette's School of Dance, Park Ridge School of Rock and Viking Gymnastics and Dance.

Fest hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit tasteofparkridge.com.