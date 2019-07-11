News

Taste of Park Ridge starts with food, music and fun

  • Hungry visitors explore Summit Avenue in downtown Park Ridge on Thursday during the opening hours of the Taste of Park Ridge near the city's downtown. The festival runs through Saturday.

      Hungry visitors explore Summit Avenue in downtown Park Ridge on Thursday during the opening hours of the Taste of Park Ridge near the city's downtown. The festival runs through Saturday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Mulligan Stew performs Thursday on opening day of the Taste of Park Ridge.

      Mulligan Stew performs Thursday on opening day of the Taste of Park Ridge. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Mel Thillens of Park Ridge pours a beer Thursday during the opening day of Taste of Park Ridge on Summit Avenue.

      Mel Thillens of Park Ridge pours a beer Thursday during the opening day of Taste of Park Ridge on Summit Avenue. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Mike Thoele of Smokey Spikes BBQ cooks some pork shoulder Thursday during Taste of Park Ridge on Summit Avenue. The festival runs through Saturday.

      Mike Thoele of Smokey Spikes BBQ cooks some pork shoulder Thursday during Taste of Park Ridge on Summit Avenue. The festival runs through Saturday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grace Koliana, 2, of Park Ridge enjoys some ice cream Thursday during Taste of Park Ridge on Summit Avenue. The festival runs through Saturday.

      Grace Koliana, 2, of Park Ridge enjoys some ice cream Thursday during Taste of Park Ridge on Summit Avenue. The festival runs through Saturday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

If you're looking to spend big bucks with big crowds, the Taste of Chicago is under way this weekend in Chicago's Grant Park.

But for those hoping to experience great food and family fun closer to home, the 20th annual Taste of Park Ridge kicked off Thursday near the city's downtown.

Nearly 20 food vendors will give attendees plenty of cuisine to choose from as they stroll the festival grounds on Summit Avenue between Touhy and Prospect avenues. Admission to the fest is free, and food and drink tickets are eight for $5.

Along with the food, there's a wide variety of live music, highlighted by headliners Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press on Friday night and 7th heaven Saturday night.

Also Friday and Saturday, the Taste is hosting a youth talent showcase featuring Lynette's School of Dance, Park Ridge School of Rock and Viking Gymnastics and Dance.

Fest hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit tasteofparkridge.com.

