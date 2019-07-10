News

Glendale Heights Fest celebrates village's 60th anniversary

  • Analia Zapata, 9, and Isabelle Medina, both of Glendale Heights, ride the Matterhorn on Wednesday during the Glendale Heights Fest in Camera Park.

      Analia Zapata, 9, and Isabelle Medina, both of Glendale Heights, ride the Matterhorn on Wednesday during the Glendale Heights Fest in Camera Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • From left, Crystal Retana, Joselin Castillo and her sister Leslie Castillo enjoy a ride Wednesday during the Glendale Heights Fest in Camera Park.

      From left, Crystal Retana, Joselin Castillo and her sister Leslie Castillo enjoy a ride Wednesday during the Glendale Heights Fest in Camera Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Glendale Heights Fest opened its five-day run Wednesday as the village celebrates the 60th anniversary of its founding.

The party, a village tradition since 1984, will continue through Sunday in Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave.

As always, it offers a combination of music, carnival rides, food and two fireworks shows.

This year's fest also includes some nostalgic looks back. On Saturday, for example, the anniversary of the village's incorporation in 1959, the movie "Grease" will be shown on the main stage big screen at 3:15 p.m., followed by a "Glendale Heights Through the Ages" video.

Music acts include the Spazmatics at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Modern Day Romeos at 9 p.m. Saturday, and an 8:30 p.m. Sunday show featuring the Déjà vu Band that will be followed by the festival fireworks finale at 9:30 p.m.

Admission to the fest is free, and the grounds are open from 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday.

For more, visit glendaleheightsfest.com.

