One injured in crash north of Island Lake

A person suffered minor injuries Sunday in a two-vehicle crash north of Island Lake, officials said.

Authorities responded to the scene of the crash near Route 176 and Griswold Avenue in Nunda Township at approximately 12:07 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Bill Hoover of the Wauconda Fire District.

One person was taken by paramedics to an area hospital with minor injuries, Hoover said.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available Sunday.