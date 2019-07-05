News

Festival fun continues Friday across the suburbs

  • Giles Travis of Vernon Hills and his 7-year-old daughter, Giseller, ride the Orient Express during Mundelein Community Days on Friday in Kracklauer Park.

      Giles Travis of Vernon Hills and his 7-year-old daughter, Giseller, ride the Orient Express during Mundelein Community Days on Friday in Kracklauer Park. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Amanda Crespo and son Danny, 21 months, of Lisle take a spin on the merry-go-round on Friday during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival in Community Park.

      Amanda Crespo and son Danny, 21 months, of Lisle take a spin on the merry-go-round on Friday during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival in Community Park. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Kenzie Boehlen, 2, marvels at the hot-air balloons with her father, Mike, of Arlington Heights on Friday during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival in Community Park.

      Kenzie Boehlen, 2, marvels at the hot-air balloons with her father, Mike, of Arlington Heights on Friday during Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival in Community Park. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners perform on the mainstage during Mundelein Community Days on Friday in Kracklauer Park.

      Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners perform on the mainstage during Mundelein Community Days on Friday in Kracklauer Park. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Claire Bolinder, 12, of Hoffman Estates, left, and her friend Skye Lundy, 10, of Barrington ride the Spider against a towering cloud system that produced some rain Friday at the Northwest Fourth-Fest at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

      Claire Bolinder, 12, of Hoffman Estates, left, and her friend Skye Lundy, 10, of Barrington ride the Spider against a towering cloud system that produced some rain Friday at the Northwest Fourth-Fest at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Patrons ride the Ferris wheel Friday at the Northwest Fourth-Fest in Hoffman Estates.

      Patrons ride the Ferris wheel Friday at the Northwest Fourth-Fest in Hoffman Estates. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Al Wilson of Huntley flips the burgers at Frontier Days on Friday in Arlington Heights.

      Al Wilson of Huntley flips the burgers at Frontier Days on Friday in Arlington Heights. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Stella Fitzpatrick and her friend Zoe Klicker, both 14 and from Arlington Heights, ride Vertigo at Frontier Days on Friday in Arlington Heights.

      Stella Fitzpatrick and her friend Zoe Klicker, both 14 and from Arlington Heights, ride Vertigo at Frontier Days on Friday in Arlington Heights. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Fourth was over, but the partying continued Friday at festivals across the suburbs, as people gorged on fest favorites, listened to their favorite cover bands and enjoyed carnival rides on another hot muggy July day.

The heat and humidity meant thunderstorms could pop up anywhere, anytime, and one caused a temporary afternoon evacuation of Naperville's Ribfest.

The festivals continue Saturday, with welcome relief from the heat in sharply cooler weather and a reduced chance of showers.

