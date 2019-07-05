Festival fun continues Friday across the suburbs
The Fourth was over, but the partying continued Friday at festivals across the suburbs, as people gorged on fest favorites, listened to their favorite cover bands and enjoyed carnival rides on another hot muggy July day.
The heat and humidity meant thunderstorms could pop up anywhere, anytime, and one caused a temporary afternoon evacuation of Naperville's Ribfest.
The festivals continue Saturday, with welcome relief from the heat in sharply cooler weather and a reduced chance of showers.
