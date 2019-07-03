84-year-old Schaumburg man indicted in son's murder

Cook County prosecutors on Wednesday announced an indictment against an 84-year-old man accused of shooting his 56-year-old son to death last month at his son's Schaumburg home.

William Karras has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his son Nick Karras, who authorities say was shot in the cheek and the back of the head as he prepared dinner on June 17.

If convicted, Karras could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Prosecutors say William Karras had moved in with his son and his son's fiancee in May. They say the father and son argued June 17 over finances and the upkeep of the house. According to authorities, Nick Karras pushed his father and then told the older man he could no longer live there.

William Karras retreated to his bedroom, where he retrieved a loaded handgun from under his pillow, prosecutors said. He then returned to the kitchen and shot Nick Karras, authorities said. Hearing the gunshot, Nick Karras' fiancee ran to the kitchen, where she found the victim lying on the floor. William Karras stood nearby holding the phone on which he had placed a 911 call, prosecutors said.

Police recovered the handgun they say was used in the shooting and spent shell casings. They also said they recovered a second handgun, a Glock 17, from William Karras' car.

According to his defense attorneys, William Karras purchased his weapons legally and had a valid FOID card.

Karras' next court date is July 15 for his arraignment.