Vernon Hills sets rules for new wireless antennas and equipment in public right of way

The Lake County Board and other entities, including the Vernon Hills village board, have amended ordinances to deal with the installation of antennas and wireless equipment on traffic signals and streetlights. Courtesy of DuPage County

Vernon Hills is laying the groundwork for the installation of 5G wireless service with approvals this week of master license agreements with Verizon and AT&T, but don't expect a blizzard of boxes to begin appearing on poles.

Wireless companies are researching where best to deploy antennas and equipment, known as small wireless facilities, to expand network capacity and plug gaps in service for smartphones, tablets and other devices.

The main equipment essentially is a box on a pole that, in Vernon Hills' case, will be painted to match or otherwise made to blend in with its surroundings. State law requires the antenna be a maximum of six cubic feet and the equipment a maximum of 28 cubic feet.

Last year, Illinois legislators approved the "Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act," which allows the facilities to be installed in the public right of way on utility poles, streetlights, traffic signals or on a new pole.

Vernon Hills in April 2018 approved regulations for the small wireless facilities that permitted them in commercial zoning districts but requiring village board approval in residential zoning districts.

At the time, the decision was based on pending state legislation to exempt communities that already had ordinances in place and allow for oversight in residential areas. However, that didn't happen, so the village essentially is updating its rules to comply with state law.

Vernon Hills negotiated some restrictions in the master license agreements. Those include provisions that carriers camouflage the equipment as much as possible.

The license agreements are a template for future installations and require a village permit rather than an extensive review. Village officials don't expect a proliferation of the devices and say those that may be installed would have a minimal impact on residents.

"This is helping provide 5G service to residents and businesses," Community Development Director Mike Atkinson said during a recent board discussion. "Without these small cell sites, they don't get the service."

Companies will pay the village $200 a year per site. The fee would have been much higher, village officials said, but the amount is limited by state law.

To date, only four small cells have been installed: two on Milwaukee Avenue and two on Route 45, he said.

Neither Sprint nor T-Mobile have approached to village for a master agreement.