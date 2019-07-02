Prosecutors: Supervisor took iPhones, iPads worth $40,000+ from Mount Prospect company

A supervisor at a Mount Prospect trucking company was charged with theft after authorities say he used trash cans to hide and steal more than $40,000 worth of iPhones and iPads from his workplace.

Claudio Saracco, 34, of Melrose Park was ordered held on $75,000 bail and electronic home monitoring after a hearing Tuesday in Rolling Meadows.

According to prosecutors, Saracco placed 40 Apple iPhones worth $17,960 into a trash can on May 7, walked the can to an exit and then placed the items in his vehicle.

On May 15, he put five iPads into a trash can, transferred them to a box and put the box in his car, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Molly Bruno. The items were worth $2,110.

On May 22, Saracco retrieved 50 iPhones worth $22,450 from a table, put them into a trash can, walked the can to the exit and placed the items in his vehicle, Bruno said.

Saracco, who Bruno says has a warrant for a DuPage County traffic offense, was arrested Monday.

The devices have not been recovered, Bruno said.

Saracco next appears in court on July 25.