Transportation

Pedestrian killed after being struck by Metra train in Cary

  • Police investigate the scene of a pedestrian hit by a Metra train Tuesday morning near the Cary station.

      Police investigate the scene of a pedestrian hit by a Metra train Tuesday morning near the Cary station. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Daily Herald report

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a commuter train Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m., Metra officials said.

Service on the Metra UP Northwest line was halted north of Barrington for several hours, but the line is now fully operational in both directions.

Cary police also closed Main Street between Jandus Road and Northwest Highway during the investigation near the train station, but have since reopened the roadway as well.

More details about the pedestrian were not immediately released.

