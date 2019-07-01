Bartlett's holiday celebration has a carnival, bands, bingo
Bartlett's annual Fourth of July festival runs Wednesday, July 3, to Sunday, July 7, at the festival grounds at South Stearns and Bartlett roads, near the Community Center.
The festival includes a carnival with rides and games, food, beverages, entertainment, bingo, a turtle race, a parade, sky divers and fireworks. Admission is free. For details, visit www.bartlett4thofjuly.com.
The schedule of events is as follows:
Wednesday, July 3
2:30-4:30 p.m. Special Needs Private Event
5-11 p.m. Food and beer tent
5-11 p.m. Carnival ($25 unlimited rides)
5-11 p.m. Bingo
5-6:30 p.m. Sam Savage
7-9 p.m. Tony Ocean
9:30-11 p.m. The Four C Notes
Thursday, July 4
Noon-11 p.m. Food and beer tent
Noon-11 p.m. Carnival
Noon-2 p.m. Children's entertainment (J Jazzi Entertainment)
Noon-2 p.m. Los Treboles Negro
2-3:30 p.m. Wild Earp & the Free-for-alls
3-9:30 p.m. Bingo
4 p.m. Turtle Race (Aquatic Center)
4-5:30 p.m. AnuElusion
6-8 p.m. Rick Lindy & Wild Ones
8:30 p.m. Chicagoland Skydiving Center
8:30-11 p.m. Modern Day Romeos
9:30 p.m. Fireworks Extravaganza (Music simulcast FM 98.1)
Friday, July 5
5-11 p.m. Food and Beer tent
5-11 p.m. Carnival
5-5:45 p.m. Austin Hopkins
6-11 p.m. Bingo
6:15-7:45 p.m. Hillbilly Rock Starz
8:15-11 p.m. Smokin' Gunz
Saturday, July 6
Noon-11 p.m. Food and beer tent
Noon-11 p.m. Carnival ($25 unlimited rides from noon to 6 p.m.)
Noon-1:30 p.m. Rumor Hazit
2-3:30 p.m. Friday Jackson Band
4-5:30 p.m. 4th Point
6-8 p.m. Bad Medicine
6-11 p.m. Bingo
8:30-11 p.m. Anthem
Sunday, July 7
1 p.m. Bartlett Lions Club parade
3-4:30 p.m. Jonny Russler & the Beach Bums
3-9 p.m. Food and beer tent
3-9 p.m. Carnival ($25 unlimited rides)
3-9 p.m. Bingo
5-6:30 p.m. Voyage
7-9 p.m. Sixteen Candles