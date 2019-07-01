Bartlett's holiday celebration has a carnival, bands, bingo

Bartlett's annual Fourth of July festival runs Wednesday, July 3, to Sunday, July 7, at the festival grounds at South Stearns and Bartlett roads, near the Community Center.

The festival includes a carnival with rides and games, food, beverages, entertainment, bingo, a turtle race, a parade, sky divers and fireworks. Admission is free. For details, visit www.bartlett4thofjuly.com.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Wednesday, July 3

2:30-4:30 p.m. Special Needs Private Event

5-11 p.m. Food and beer tent

5-11 p.m. Carnival ($25 unlimited rides)

5-11 p.m. Bingo

5-6:30 p.m. Sam Savage

7-9 p.m. Tony Ocean

9:30-11 p.m. The Four C Notes

Thursday, July 4

Noon-11 p.m. Food and beer tent

Noon-11 p.m. Carnival

Noon-2 p.m. Children's entertainment (J Jazzi Entertainment)

Noon-2 p.m. Los Treboles Negro

2-3:30 p.m. Wild Earp & the Free-for-alls

3-9:30 p.m. Bingo

4 p.m. Turtle Race (Aquatic Center)

4-5:30 p.m. AnuElusion

6-8 p.m. Rick Lindy & Wild Ones

8:30 p.m. Chicagoland Skydiving Center

8:30-11 p.m. Modern Day Romeos

9:30 p.m. Fireworks Extravaganza (Music simulcast FM 98.1)

Friday, July 5

5-11 p.m. Food and Beer tent

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

5-11 p.m. Carnival

5-5:45 p.m. Austin Hopkins

6-11 p.m. Bingo

6:15-7:45 p.m. Hillbilly Rock Starz

8:15-11 p.m. Smokin' Gunz

Saturday, July 6

Noon-11 p.m. Food and beer tent

Noon-11 p.m. Carnival ($25 unlimited rides from noon to 6 p.m.)

Noon-1:30 p.m. Rumor Hazit

2-3:30 p.m. Friday Jackson Band

4-5:30 p.m. 4th Point

6-8 p.m. Bad Medicine

6-11 p.m. Bingo

8:30-11 p.m. Anthem

Sunday, July 7

1 p.m. Bartlett Lions Club parade

3-4:30 p.m. Jonny Russler & the Beach Bums

3-9 p.m. Food and beer tent

3-9 p.m. Carnival ($25 unlimited rides)

3-9 p.m. Bingo

5-6:30 p.m. Voyage

7-9 p.m. Sixteen Candles