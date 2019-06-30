Car crashes into front of Mount Prospect hardware store

A car crashed into the front window of a Mount Prospect hardware store Sunday afternoon, but no one in the business nor the car's occupants suffered serious injuries, police said.

Authorities said the Toyota Camry was backing out of a parking spot at a strip mall near Golf and Busse roads when it rolled over a median and crashed into the Neradt Ace Hardware Store, 1753 W. Golf Road. The car continued driving into a flower bed before stopping, police said.

Both occupants left the vehicle under their own power, but a female passenger was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital with minor injuries, authorities said. The male driver was not hurt and no tickets were issued.