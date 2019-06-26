DuPage County

Arlington Heights woman headed back to prison after South Elgin car theft

An Arlington Heights woman, out of prison for roughly two months, is headed back behind bars after admitting to stealing a car in April from a South Elgin fitness center.

Nicole Crook, 31, of the 1600 block of East Central Road, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to the minimum six years in prison.

Charges of driving with a suspended license after her fourth DUI and operating an uninsured motor vehicle were dropped as part of the plea.

Lisle Deputy Police Chief Ron Wilke said the victim reported her car, a 2016 Mercedes C300, stolen about 9:15 p.m. on April 18 from the parking lot of a fitness facility in South Elgin.

He said police believe Crook took the keys from the woman's jacket, which was hanging in the locker room.

Within minutes of the car being stolen, its internal GPS alerted Lisle police to its location on the 1400 block of Ogden Avenue.

Wilke said officers found the car at the Mobil station at Yackley Road and Ogden Avenue, with Crook in the driver's seat.

Crook has a criminal history involving several DUI convictions.

She was released on parole on April 5 after serving five years for attempting to bring ammunition into a penal institution in Logan County, aggravated DUI and driving with a revoked license in Winnebago County.

