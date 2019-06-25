Same man suspected in Streamwood, Downers Grove, Plainfield bank robberies

The man seen here robbing the Byline Bank at 535 Ogden Ave. in Downers Grove June 20 also is suspected of robbing BMO Harris Bank branches in Plainfield on June 17 and Streamwood on June 24. Courtesy of the FBI

A surveillance image of a man robbing the BMO Harris Bank at 185 W. Irving Park Road in Streamwood Monday afternoon. Courtesy of the FBI

A man who robbed a bank in Streamwood Monday afternoon is believed to have robbed banks in Downers Grove and Plainfield during the previous week, according to the FBI's Chicago Field Office.

Monday's robbery occurred at 1:17 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank at 185 W. Irving Park Road in Streamwood, authorities said.

Based on witness descriptions and surveillance images from the robberies he's suspected in, the man is described as white, 25 to 35 years old and 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build.

During the three robberies, the man wore white or gray baggy sweatpants, a dark gray sweatshirt and a black baseball cap. He also had a Band-Aid on each cheek, according to the FBI.

The two previous robberies were at 3:41 p.m. Monday, June 17 at the BMO Harris Bank at 15101 S. Route 59 in Plainfield, and at 1:18 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at the Byline Bank at 535 Ogden Ave. in Downers Grove.

The FBI said the man should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading directly to his arrest.

Anyone with information on these three robberies should contact the FBI in Chicago at (312) 421-6700. Tips may also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.