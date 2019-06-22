Fox Lake woman dies in auto crash

An 89-year-old Fox Lake woman died in a car accident Friday afternoon in Fremont Township near Round Lake, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Officers were called to the intersection of Wilson Road and Route 60 shortly after noon on Friday for an auto accident with injuries, according to a release from the sheriff's department. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a 2005 Dodge Neon, driven by the Fox Lake woman was traveling southbound on Wilson Road. She had stopped at the stop sign at Wilson and Route 60 and attempted to turn left onto eastbound Route 60, when she turned in the path of a westbound 2018 Kia Forte driven by a 28-year-old man from Lake in the Hills. The driver of the Kia was unable to avoid the Dodge, and hit the woman's car in the driver's side, police said.

The woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said. The driver of the Kia was treated and released by paramedics at the scene.

Lake County Sheriff Sgt. Christopher Covelli said Saturday morning the names of the two involved in the crash would not be released until an autopsy is completed on the woman, which is scheduled for Monday.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.