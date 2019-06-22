After AJ's death, new nonprofit aims to prevent another tragedy

Days after 5-year-old AJ Freund was found dead, Volo resident Chad Carpenter took his 15-month-old son Caiden to visit the growing memorial outside the family home in Crystal Lake.

Amid the balloons, candles and teddy bears, Caiden carried a blue toy car to place on the front lawn of AJ's Dole Avenue home.

That's when Chad, a new dad, started to break down. But that moment also spurred him to do something, in hopes of preventing another tragedy.

"It's difficult to think of that and not put forward change," he said.

What came of it was a new nonprofit, Kids Like AJ, aimed at raising awareness to end neglect and prevent child abuse.

On Saturday, the charity held its first fundraising event -- a fest at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, complete with kids games and bounce houses, five bands, and community organizations' information tables.

With a fundraising goal of $250,000, money collected at the door, online, and through some two dozen business sponsorships will benefit Kids Like AJ, CASA of McHenry County, Prevent Child Abuse America, Big Brothers Big Sisters of McHenry County, and Let it Be Us.

Carpenter's goal with Kids Like AJ is to hire licensed therapists who can provide additional training for emergency responders and teachers about how to recognize signs of child abuse.

"There are kids in his situation currently," Carpenter said. "We want to help parents. We want to help them get the help they need before it gets to a bad situation."

Carpenter is among three local business owners who compose the nonprofit board. Together, they were able to put together the event quickly, he said, garnering sponsorships, booking bands, getting volunteers and securing the fairgrounds space.

Carpenter says he doesn't know AJ's family, and hasn't reached out to them, wanting to give them their space. But he hopes someday they will reach out to him.

Kids Like AJ is already planning for another fundraiser in December.

Donations are still being accepted at kidslikeaj.com.

AJ's parents, JoAnn Cunningham, 36, and Andrew Freund, 60, were charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in the boy's death in April.