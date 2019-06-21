Four-vehicle crash on I-90 causes life-threatening injury

One person suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning in a four-vehicle collision on the westbound Jane Addams Memorial Tollway near the Elmhurst Road exit.

The collision involved a tractor-trailer truck and three passenger vehicles.

The seriously injured person was in the first of the cars struck by the truck and was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for treatment.

The only other person who required transport was the truck driver, who suffered minor injuries, Illinois State Police said.

No further details were immediately available about either injured person.

The aftermath of the collision caused some secondary crashes on the tollway, but none were as significant.

Early Friday afternoon, in an unrelated incident, another tractor-trailer truck became stalled near the same location, causing long traffic delays, police said.