College of DuPage's new president gets 3-year contract

College of DuPage President Brian Caputo has signed a contract that will keep him at the helm of the state's largest community college for the next three years.

Caputo, who has been serving as interim president since January, officially will become the seventh president in the Glen Ellyn-based school's 52-year history on July 1.

After the board voted unanimously to approve the contract Thursday, Caputo said he was "humbled" by the trust and confidence the board placed in him "to do this important work."

"I'm very eager to engage these challenges that are before us," he said. "One thing the interim period showed me was that a lot of great work has been done across this institution, but much more work needs to be done."

Caputo will receive a $262,500 base salary during the first year of the three-year pact. The board will determine annual pay raises of no more than 6 percent for the second and third years.

COD conducted a nationwide search to find a president after Ann Rondeau left at the end of December to accept a post as president of the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

Before becoming interim president, Caputo served as vice president for administrative affairs and treasurer.

Board Chairman Frank Napolitano said Caputo gained "a deep understanding of virtually all facets of the college operations" since joining COD in March 2017.

Caputo previously served nearly 19 years as Aurora's chief financial officer and city treasurer.

"Dr. Caputo brings with him a wealth of experience in leadership, administration, high education and public finances," Napolitano said.

Caputo holds a bachelor's degree from the U.S. Military Academy, a master's in accountancy from DePaul University, and a master's in public administration from Northern Illinois University. He also earned a doctorate from NIU with public administration as a primary area of study.

He also has served as a full-time faculty member at Central Michigan University and as an adjunct faculty member at NIU.

He has been instrumental in helping to strengthen key institutional initiatives in partnership with the board, administration, faculty, staff and students. officials said.

Caputo says he sees "enormous potential" at the school.

"I also see the capacity for us to get to realize that potential -- and it's all about student success," he said. "And I think if we stay focused on that, we will get where we need to go."

Caputo and his wife, Karen, have lived in the district more than 20 years, and their three children attended COD.