Father, 84, charged in slaying of son in Schaumburg home

An 84-year-old Schaumburg man faces a charge of first-degree murder stemming from the fatal shooting of his son Monday night in the home they shared, police announced this morning.

William Karras, of the 1100 block of Stoughton Court, is scheduled to appear in a Cook County courtroom later today for a bond hearing.

Police did not disclose additional details about the motive or circumstances of the shooting.

Officers responding to the home at 9:06 p.m. Monday found the body of Nick Karras, 56, as well as a handgun and spent shell casing, police said. The evidence observed by officers led to the arrest of William Karras, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner's office determined Nick Karras died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide.