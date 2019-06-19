Schaumburg man died from multiple gunshot wounds

A 56-year-old Schaumburg man found dead in his home Monday night suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported after an autopsy Wednesday.

The autopsy ruled the death of Nick Karras a homicide.

Schaumburg police on Tuesday announced they had a person in custody regarding Karras' death, which they characterized as a "domestic-related incident."

Police officers found Karras at 9:06 p.m. Monday in the home on Stoughton Court. A news release from the medical examiner's office Tuesday gave the time of Karras' death as 9:28 p.m. Monday.

Schaumburg police said more information on their investigation of Karras' death would be released as it becomes available.