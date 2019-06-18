Police: Person in custody after Schaumburg man found dead

Schaumburg police say they have a person in custody in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in what authorities are labeling a "domestic-related incident."

Officers found the man at about 9:06 p.m. Monday in a home in the 1100 block of Stoughton Court, police said Tuesday.

The man's identity and possible cause of death were not immediately disclosed.

Police said they will provide more information as it becomes available.