Hundreds of Vernon Hills area residents under a boil order after mechanical failure

Robocalls went out Tuesday night to warn some Vernon Hills-area residents that a major loss of water pressure Tuesday means that for the next few days they must boil their water for at least five minutes before using it.

Rodney Worden, the Lake County Public Works director, said Tuesday night that a mechanical failure at a reservoir was to blame for the loss of pressure, which lasted for several hours Tuesday and was experienced by residents living in the New Century Town section of Vernon Hills, the Forest Haven subdivision in Lake Forest, and Mettawa.

The boil order will remain in effect until Thursday morning at the earliest, according to Worden.

Lake County Board member Ann Maine said she heard the boil order would affect about 400 customers of the 8,600 in the Vernon Hills system. Maine said the customers affected by boil order received a robocall Tuesday evening.

It is not clear if the mechanical failure at the reservoir is connected to the scheduled maintenance work being done to the local water system.

Questions about the boil order can be directed to Worden's office at (847) 377-7500.