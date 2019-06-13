Dads compete for 'Fiercest Father' mantle at Medieval Times
Updated 6/13/2019 4:57 PM
hello
Dads did their darndest to be the "Fiercest Fathers" and win the approval of Queen Maria Isabella on Thursday as Medieval Times in Schaumburg hosted a special contest.
About 25 Chicago-area dads competed in series of 11th-century inspired tests of skill and perseverance, including javelin tossing, archery, lance lunging and queen curtsies.
related
advertisement
All who successfully completed the circuit were officially knighted "Fiercest Fathers" by the queen and received a free family four-pack of tickets to a Medieval Times performance over Father's Day weekend.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.