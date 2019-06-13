Dads compete for 'Fiercest Father' mantle at Medieval Times

Dads did their darndest to be the "Fiercest Fathers" and win the approval of Queen Maria Isabella on Thursday as Medieval Times in Schaumburg hosted a special contest.

About 25 Chicago-area dads competed in series of 11th-century inspired tests of skill and perseverance, including javelin tossing, archery, lance lunging and queen curtsies.

All who successfully completed the circuit were officially knighted "Fiercest Fathers" by the queen and received a free family four-pack of tickets to a Medieval Times performance over Father's Day weekend.