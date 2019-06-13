 
News

Dads compete for 'Fiercest Father' mantle at Medieval Times

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/13/2019 4:57 PM
hello
  • Darrel Boren of South Chicago Heights and about 25 other Chicago-area fathers participate in the "Fiercest Fathers" competition Thursday at Medieval Times in Schaumburg. The dads competed in archery, javelin tossing and other 11th-century inspired events for a chance to win free tickets.

      Darrel Boren of South Chicago Heights and about 25 other Chicago-area fathers participate in the "Fiercest Fathers" competition Thursday at Medieval Times in Schaumburg. The dads competed in archery, javelin tossing and other 11th-century inspired events for a chance to win free tickets. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Actor Shawn Block was the master of ceremonies Thursday as about 25 Chicago-area fathers participated in the "Fiercest Fathers" contest at Medieval Times in Schaumburg.

      Actor Shawn Block was the master of ceremonies Thursday as about 25 Chicago-area fathers participated in the "Fiercest Fathers" contest at Medieval Times in Schaumburg. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Jason Heaver of Elgin throws a spear Thursday as takes part in the "Fiercest Fathers" competition at Medieval Times in Schaumburg.

      Jason Heaver of Elgin throws a spear Thursday as takes part in the "Fiercest Fathers" competition at Medieval Times in Schaumburg. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Raymond Eng of South Elgin tries to hit a ring with a jousting lance Thursday during the "Fiercest Fathers" contest at Medieval Times in Schaumburg.

      Raymond Eng of South Elgin tries to hit a ring with a jousting lance Thursday during the "Fiercest Fathers" contest at Medieval Times in Schaumburg. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Dads learn swordsmanship Thursday during the "Fiercest Fathers" competition at Medieval Times in Schaumburg.

      Dads learn swordsmanship Thursday during the "Fiercest Fathers" competition at Medieval Times in Schaumburg. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Chris Montenegro of Hoffman Estates shoots an arrow Thursday during in the "Fiercest Fathers" competition at Medieval Times in Schaumburg.

      Chris Montenegro of Hoffman Estates shoots an arrow Thursday during in the "Fiercest Fathers" competition at Medieval Times in Schaumburg. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

Dads did their darndest to be the "Fiercest Fathers" and win the approval of Queen Maria Isabella on Thursday as Medieval Times in Schaumburg hosted a special contest.

About 25 Chicago-area dads competed in series of 11th-century inspired tests of skill and perseverance, including javelin tossing, archery, lance lunging and queen curtsies.

All who successfully completed the circuit were officially knighted "Fiercest Fathers" by the queen and received a free family four-pack of tickets to a Medieval Times performance over Father's Day weekend.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 