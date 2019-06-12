Minor injuries in Addison crash

A person who was trapped in a vehicle after crash in Addison was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening with minor injuries, officials said.

Police and firefighters responded about 8:15 p.m. to I-290 and Route 83 to find a person trapped in a car that had hit a tree, according to Addison Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Chuck Baxa. The car had run off the road into a ditch, Baxa said.