Police: Intruders steal jewelry from downtown Wheaton condo

Wheaton police are searching for two intruders who broke into a downtown condo unit and stole a "significant" amount of jewelry, authorities said.

The suspects, described as a white man in his 40s and a white woman, fled in a white Mercedes-Benz sedan with tinted windows after a witness in the building across from the Metra station interrupted the burglary Monday morning, Lt. Bill Cooley said.

The male suspect said he had a gun, but never showed it, police said. Officers responded to the burglary on the 400 block of West Front Street about 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Police are hoping to generate tips with the description of the Mercedes, and a partial license plate that ends with the numbers 529 and possibly 6529, Cooley said.

"The vehicle was parked on the street right behind the location, so we are very confident that the vehicle description is good," he said.

The last location of travel for the Mercedes was at a high rate of speed on north Main Street from Harrison Avenue, Cooley said.

The man and woman were both wearing ski masks when they forced their way into the condo, police said. Investigators are looking into whether the pair targeted that specific unit, Cooley said. The owner was not home at the time.

"It's too early to tell, but that is something we are considering," he said.

Police say they're not able to release the value of the stolen jewelry, but it was a "significant" amount.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (630) 260-2077.