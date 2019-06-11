 
McHenry County

New game, big changes for Queen of Hearts raffle at McHenry VFW

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 
Updated 6/11/2019 5:50 PM
hello
  • Patrice San Filippo, who is visiting from Arizona, takes a picture of Cmdr. Dwane Lungren's T-shirt Tuesday at McHenry VFW Post 4600. After a much-needed nine-month breather, the Queen of Hearts game at the VFW post is returning.

      Patrice San Filippo, who is visiting from Arizona, takes a picture of Cmdr. Dwane Lungren's T-shirt Tuesday at McHenry VFW Post 4600. After a much-needed nine-month breather, the Queen of Hearts game at the VFW post is returning. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • Queen of Hearts has returned to McHenry VFW Post 4600 with a starting jackpot of more than $3.4 million.

      Queen of Hearts has returned to McHenry VFW Post 4600 with a starting jackpot of more than $3.4 million. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • Elgin resident Tom Muntzenberger buys $100 in Queen of Hearts raffle tickets Tuesday at McHenry VFW Post 4600.

      Elgin resident Tom Muntzenberger buys $100 in Queen of Hearts raffle tickets Tuesday at McHenry VFW Post 4600. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • A ticket buyer takes a picture of the new rules Tuesday as the Queen of Hearts returns to McHenry VFW Pot 4600.

      A ticket buyer takes a picture of the new rules Tuesday as the Queen of Hearts returns to McHenry VFW Pot 4600. Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

After a nine-month breather, the Queen of Hearts is returning to McHenry VFW Post 4600 with many changes since last fall, when the weekly drawing became an unexpected, jam-packed phenomenon attracting would-be millionaires from far and wide.

It was slow but steady at Post 4600 Tuesday as tickets for the new game went on sale. The first drawing is June 18 and the starting jackpot is $3.4 million.

Organizers have taken several measures to control crowds and make the process more efficient for players and staff members, all while upgrading the building, grounds and even the menu at Post 4600 on Route 120 east of the Fox River.

Tickets this time cost $5 each, rather than six for $5, but someone is guaranteed to win from $5,000 to $30,000 every week the Queen of Hearts remains hidden. Last year, those who got their tickets drawn but whose chosen number didn't reveal the big prize walked away with a $100 consolation prize.

And the new game will be a limited edition, with drawings every Tuesday night only through July 30, if necessary, when the pot will be dispersed if it hasn't been.

"The big difference is $5 for each ticket and a limited deck of cards," said Dwane Lungren, post commander.

The last game had 54 cards -- a full deck plus two jokers -- and because the Queen of Hearts week after week remained hidden, it continued for nearly a year.

As a result, the jackpot -- and number of players -- grew exponentially until organizers decided to keep drawing until a winner of the $7 million jackpot emerged.

"In that two-week span, the jackpot increased almost $3 million, which is amazing," Lungren said. That created a parking and logistical nightmare for McHenry police and VFW volunteers as crowds swelled.

For this game, only 22 cards -- 10s through aces in every suit and two jokers -- will be in play. That means a guaranteed winner even if the Queen of Hearts remains under wraps.

Perhaps the biggest change is a concrete parking lot built to replace the expanse of unlined gravel and grass that turned to mud when it rained. Entry and exit is one way with ticket buyers funneled to a trailer in front of the building where tickets are sold only during designated hours on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Another change is that the winner will get 50% rather than 60% percent, after taxes, of the jackpot and the VFW will get 40% rather than 20%. The VFW has used its share from last year's game to build the parking lot and modernize electrical service and other systems at its expansive facility. More work is to come.

"It's not about the money. It's about the upgrades. We want to stay here in McHenry. That's the goal," Lungren said.

Related Coverage
'We're going to do it again': McHenry VFW aims to improve Queen of Hearts raffle
Related Article
'We're going to do it again': McHenry VFW aims to improve Queen of Hearts raffle
 
'Lori S.,' winner of $7 million Queen of Hearts raffle, stays anonymous
Related Article
'Lori S.,' winner of $7 million Queen of Hearts raffle, stays anonymous
 
Get in line: Tickets for final McHenry Queen of Hearts raffle are on sale
Related Article
Get in line: Tickets for final McHenry Queen of Hearts raffle are on sale
 
Queen of ... clubs (not hearts) drawn at McHenry VFW for $277,000 prize
Related Article
Queen of ... clubs (not hearts) drawn at McHenry VFW for $277,000 prize
 
VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot rolls over again, now up to $4.3 million
Related Article
VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot rolls over again, now up to $4.3 million
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 