Driver killed after fleeing police in Aurora

Kane County and Aurora police officials are investigating the details of a Monday night traffic stop that they say resulted in a man fleeing and causing a fatal crash.

Authorities say a Kane County deputy attempted to stop a white Mercury SUV around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Mountain Street and Farnsworth Avenue.

When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled north on Farnsworth, jumped the median and crashed into a Jeep that was heading south on Farnsworth.

The driver of the Mercury was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was extricated and taken to a nearby hospital. The condition of the Jeep driver is not known.

The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld pending notification of family.

Aurora police are conducting the accident reconstruction investigation.

The Kane County Major Crimes and Officer Involved Death Task Force is conducting the investigation into the entire scenario.

Results of the investigation will be reviewed by Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon.

• Daily Herald staff writer Lee Filas contributed to this report.