Police investigating suspicious package at Wheaton church

 
Updated 6/10/2019 9:13 PM
DuPage County's bomb squad dealt with a suspicious package that was left at or near a Wheaton church, according to messages posted on the city's social media accounts Monday evening.

The suspicious package was discovered at St. Joseph Orthodox Church at 412 Crescent St., according to Wheaton officials. Crescent Street is closed at South Washington Street and South Sumner Street. About 9 p.m., bomb squad members eliminated any threat the suspicious package may have posed. A message posted to the city's social media accounts at 8:58 p.m. said the bomb squad would be "rendering the device safe."

"You may hear a blast which will sound like a shot-gun going off," the update read.

Wheaton police evacuated nearby homes as a precaution, according the city.

