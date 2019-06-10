Driver freed after truck rollover in Lisle
Emergency crews worked for more than three hours Sunday morning to rescue a truck driver who got trapped inside his cab during a crash, officials said Monday.
Lisle-Woodridge firefighters responded shortly after 7 a.m. to the report of a truck rollover along eastbound I-88, west of Highland Avenue. When they arrived, the firefighters found the truck had gone through a guardrail and was on its side in a ditch.
The driver was conscious but trapped.
Officials said a variety of units responded, including a heavy rescue squad, three fire engines, three ambulances and a tower ladder.
Firefighters spent more than three hours working to free the driver. The extrication was "extremely difficult given the mangled condition" of the truck's cab, according to a news release from the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District.
Once the man was freed around 10:30 a.m., he was transported to a trauma center at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers GRove. Details about the man's condition were unavailable Monday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.