Driver freed after truck rollover in Lisle

hello

Lisle-Woodridge Fire District emergency crews worked for more than three hours Sunday to free a truck driver from this wreckage. The driver was transported to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. Courtesy of Lisle-Woodridge Fire District

Emergency crews worked for more than three hours Sunday morning to rescue a truck driver who got trapped inside his cab during a crash, officials said Monday.

Lisle-Woodridge firefighters responded shortly after 7 a.m. to the report of a truck rollover along eastbound I-88, west of Highland Avenue. When they arrived, the firefighters found the truck had gone through a guardrail and was on its side in a ditch.

The driver was conscious but trapped.

Officials said a variety of units responded, including a heavy rescue squad, three fire engines, three ambulances and a tower ladder.

Firefighters spent more than three hours working to free the driver. The extrication was "extremely difficult given the mangled condition" of the truck's cab, according to a news release from the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District.

Once the man was freed around 10:30 a.m., he was transported to a trauma center at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers GRove. Details about the man's condition were unavailable Monday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.