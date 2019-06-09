Yearlong Algonquin Road repair project begins Monday

Repair of Algonquin Road between Golf Road and Elmhurst Road in Arlington Heights, Rolling Meadows, Mount Prospect and Des Plaines will begin Monday, June 10, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday.

Sidewalk and curb repairs will take place first, followed by patching and resurfacing, which will require daily, intermittent lane closures. During the project, driveways may need to be temporarily closed, but every effort will be made to maintain access.

Construction will continue through the fall and resume in the spring. The project is expected to be complete by next June.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.