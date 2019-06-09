Small fire forces evacuation of Bloomingdale Meijer store

Customers and employees were forced to evacuate a Bloomingdale Meijer store after a small fire broke out Sunday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the Meijer, 130 S. Gary Ave., at approximately 9:35 a.m. after a cardboard compactor caught on fire, spreading smoke throughout the store, according to Bloomingdale Fire Department Battalion Chief Alan Emody.

The store had to close temporarily while awaiting approval to reopen from the DuPage County Health Department, Emody said.

It's unclear if the store had to dispose of any food or other items as a result smoke damage.