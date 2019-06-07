Presentation on controlling invasive species at Volo Bog

A presentation on invasive species management will be noon to 3 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. The session by Bob Caveny, agricultural lands manager for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is open to anyone involved in invasive species management, from volunteers and private land owners to public employees. Controlling invasives varies seasonally for each species and with the resources available. Caveny will discuss methods that are most effective with the least collateral damage and environmental harm. To register, email dnr.volobog@illinois.gov or call (815) 344-1294.