7½ years in prison for Grayslake man in fatal DUI guilty plea

A Grayslake man was sentenced to 7½ years in prison for a 2018 fatal DUI crash in Round Lake Park.

Steven A. Rosellini, 27, apologized to family members of Walter Bajorek before being sentenced by Judge James Booras.

"I take full responsibility for this," Rosellini said in court Thursday. He said he prays every day for forgiveness from Bajorek.

The sentence came after Rosellini pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence that resulted in death. His sentence also includes two years on mandatory supervised release after leaving prison.

Rosellini is required to serve 85 percent of the sentence in prison before being eligible for parole, said Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Lisa LeBoeuf. Charges of failure to report an accident that resulted in death, aggravated DUI resulting in great bodily harm, and reckless homicide were dropped in exchange for the plea deal.

Bajorek's family members approved the plea deal, LeBoeuf said in court.

Daughter Amanda Bajorek repeatedly called Rosellini a "murderer" when reading her impact statement in court. Defense attorney Doug Roberts objected to the statements because he said Rosellini did not plead guilty to murder.

"This murderer took away a husband, father, grandfather and friend," Amanda Bajorek said.

Wife Roberta Bajorek added in court, "I can't understand how someone could leave us like we were roadkill on the road,"

Walter Bajorek, 65, and his wife were driving on Hainesville Road when their vehicle was struck by Rosellini's vehicle about 9:11 p.m. March 25, 2018.

Rosellini, of the 600 block of Swan Drive, ran from the scene after the crash, authorities said. He was apprehended a short time later by a police dog unit.

Police said Bajorek died of multiple injuries resulting from the crash.

The crash caused both cars to leave the road, police said. A third vehicle suffered minor damage.

"This is an extremely tragic situation. Mr. Rosellini feels nothing but remorse for what happened," Roberts said after the hearing