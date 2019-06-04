Stabbing victims found on Downers Grove sidewalk

Two Downers Grove residents are being treated for stab wounds that are not life-threatening following a domestic dispute Tuesday afternoon.

Downers Grove police spokesman Bill Budds said officers arrived around 12:20 p.m. to the area of Main Street and Maple Avenue and found the two injured subjects on the sidewalk. Downers Grove paramedics took the two people to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.

Budds said the scene has been secured and the public is not in danger. Police are unsure if either of the subjects will face charges.