Divers searching Dunns Lake for man missing since May 8

hello

Divers are searching the water of Dunns Lake in Fox Lake for a man reported missing nearly a month ago, authorities said Tuesday.

Family members of David M. Gilenna contacted police May 8 saying they had not been able to contact the 57-year-old Fox Lake man in more than a week, according to officials.

Detectives have been investigating and attempting to locate Gilenna since, authorities said.

Fox Lake police requested the assistance of rescue divers and sonar equipment to check the Dunns Lake inlet near Gilenna's home on the 0-100 block of Jamaica Colony, in case he fell into the water there.

Gilenna is described as a white male, standing about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Fox Lake Police Department at (847) 587-3100.