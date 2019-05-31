Prosecutors: Bartlett man stabbed 93-year-old mother 12 times

Edward Mitzelfeld was pretty sure the 12 stab wounds prosecutors say he inflicted on his mother Wednesday evening killed her, but he wanted to be sure, DuPage County prosecutors said Friday.

Among the chilling details outlined at his Friday morning bond hearing, Assistant State's Attorney Robert Willis said after stabbing his 93-year-old mother and leaving her lying on the kitchen floor, Mitzelfeld "waited several minutes before calling 911 to make sure she was deceased and paramedics couldn't revive her."

Mitzelfeld, 65, of Bartlett, is being held on $5 million bond, charged with the first-degree murder of his mother, Francis Kelly, 93.

Willis said Mitzelfeld first encountered his mother on the couch Wednesday afternoon and attacked her, twisting her head and neck in an attempt to kill her. When that didn't work, he retreated to the attached garage.

Willis said Mitzelfeld later returned inside the home and attacked his mother in the kitchen before grabbing a "large kitchen knife" and stabbing her 12 times from behind. One wound punctured her aorta and several others injured her lungs.

Willis said after waiting several minutes, Mitzelfeld called 911, gave only the address of the home he shared with Kelly on the 700 block of Bryn Mawr in Bartlett and hung up. He later called back and identified himself.

When police arrived around 5:27 p.m., Willis said, Mitzelfeld was standing on the front lawn with his hands raised and told police the knife was in the kitchen sink.

When police entered the home, they found Kelly facedown in a pool of her own blood, with several puncture wounds visible through her robe.

Willis gave no motive for the slaying but said family members have said Mitzelfeld, who lived alone with his mother for the past three or four years, was previously diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic but had stopped taking his medication.

Mitzelfeld told DuPage County Judge Robert Miller that he plans to hire a private attorney after borrowing money from family and friends.

His next court date is scheduled for Monday when Miller will rule on whether to appoint a clinical psychologist to evaluate Mitzelfeld and Mitzelfeld is expected to decide whether to hire a private attorney.