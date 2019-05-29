Wheaton man charged with stabbing man during fight

hello

A Wheaton man accused of stabbing another man several times during a fight Monday night is being held on $100,000 bail after being charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

Wheaton police say officers were called at 9:50 p.m. to an apartment complex on the 1300 block of East Roosevelt Road and discovered a man who had been stabbed several times.

Billy J. Thomas, 27, of the same block, was arrested after being found at the scene and admitting to the stabbing, police said.

The victim, who was an acquaintance of Thomas, was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Should Thomas post bail, he is to have no contact with the victim. Judge Robert Miller declined prosectors' request to also have Thomas fitted with a GPS device.

Thomas' next court date is scheduled for June 25 in front of Judge John Kinsella.