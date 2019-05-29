Authorities confirm identity, age of Elgin crash victim after incorrect information released

Elgin police say they are trying to determine how incorrect details were released about the victim of a fatal crash Sunday.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of McLean Boulevard and Weatherstone Drive. A police department news release issued Sunday said the victim was an unidentified 50-year-old Elgin man.

On Tuesday, the coroner's office released a statement identifying the victim as 63-year-old Laddie Nudera but said he was from Schaumburg. Nudera was 63 but was from Elgin, authorities said Wednesday.

Coroner Rob Russell did not immediately return a voicemail left for him Wednesday.

Police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said Wednesday that Nudera was driving his 2013 Chevy Traverse on the city's northwest side when he lost control of the vehicle, struck some utility poles, came back onto the road and struck a 2006 Chevy Tahoe, injuring the driver of that vehicle.

Nudera was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital.

The Kane County coroner's preliminary findings, pending toxicology results, indicated that "a heart related event occurred before the crash, thus causing the driver to lose control (and possibly consciousness) and crash the vehicle."

McLean Boulevard was shut down for approximately three hours during the investigation. Hilton said no citations will be issued.