Police: Two men die after driver falls asleep, car strikes pole along I-290 near Elmhurst

Two Northwest suburban men have died from injuries suffered Monday when the driver of the car they were riding in fell asleep behind the wheel on I-290 near Elmhurst, causing his car to slam into a pole, Illinois State Police said.

Edward S. Jeon, 22, of Hoffman Estates and Eden W. Chung, 19, of Vernon Hills, died from their injuries at a hospital where they were taken after the crash, state police said Tuesday.

The driver, Joseph Hung Joon Kim, 22, of Hoffman Estates, and passenger Donald W. Schickel, 27, of Buffalo Grove, survived.

State police said troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck at 6:59 p.m. on westbound I-290, a half-mile west of York Road in the Elmhurst area.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2013 Hyundai fell asleep, veered off the road to the right and struck a tower pole head on.

All four of the Hyundai's occupants were taken to a hospital.

Two of the three westbound lanes were closed for about four hours Monday night while police investigated and the scene was cleared.

State police said additional information was not immediately available.