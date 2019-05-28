Mount Prospect animal feed manufacturer working to address odor complaints

An official from an animal feed company in Mount Prospect's Kensington Business Center said the firm is working to address odor complaints.

Mary Beth Stillmaker, a resident in a neighboring Des Plaines subdivision, said Prestige Feed Products, 431 N. Lakeview Court, is emitting a "burned cheese" smell that can be detected from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

"It's a stench that goes all the way from Kensington to Central (roads) and all of the neighborhoods around the industrial park," Stillmaker said Tuesday. "And it's disgusting."

CEO Joe Pesoli said the company dehydrates cheese as part of its manufacturing process.

"We have been working with the village of Mount Prospect and the building owner, as well as our contractor and our engineering team to review the complaints," he said.

"We are reviewing all the options the village presented and moving forward once we have all the data," Pesoli added.

He said the company has been aware of the issue for two or three weeks.

"We are moving as fast as we can," Pesoli said.

Mount Prospect officials confirmed that the village's building and inspection services division is following up on the matter.