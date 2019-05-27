Everyone can be a superhero at Superhero 5K run and walk
All year long, officials with Journeys: The Road Home in Palatine work to provide shelter and social services to suburban homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless.
But on June 15, they will play.
If you goWhat: Superhero 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run to benefit Journeys: The Road Home
When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15
Where: Palatine Towne Square, 150 Palatine Road, Palatine
Cost: $40 adults, $30 students age 11-17; $5 children 10 and younger
Details and registration: www.journeystheroadhome.org/superhero-5k.html
For the 12th straight year, Journeys will host its Superhero 5K run and walk. The event is geared toward families and it returns to Palatine Towne Square where organizers hope for 400 participants, ideally dressed in superhero costumes.
The idea, they say, is that people who participate can be superheroes for the homeless who are struggling right in their own community.
Officials with Journeys say the race supports all the social services they provide for the homeless or those at risk of becoming homeless. They range from its food pantry, laundry availability and clothing closet, to emergency shelter and transitional housing for our clients.
"This is a race that continues to grow each year," says Paige Jacob, Journeys spokesperson. "Families love to come out in costumes and dressed as their favorite superheroes, while also being a superhero for the homeless."
The race appeals to a wide range of people in the community, from competitive and recreational runners, to those who enjoys walking. They also offer a 1-mile fun run for children immediately after the first wave goes off.
Serious runners appreciate that the Superhero Run is a certified and timed race, and is supported by the village of Palatine, the Palatine Police Department and the Palatine Park District.
"It is truly a community-supported event," says Beth Nabors, executive director.
Look for a real-life superhero to welcome runners. Tavares Chambliss, 36, of Palatine -- better known as American Ninja Warrior's "Neon Ninja" -- returns to encourage participants to be superheroes for the homeless, as event emcee.
Chambliss grew up in Wheeling and attended Harper College. By his own admission, he is no stranger to the realities of homelessness, and now back on his feet -- and climbing the famed Mt. Midoriyama as captured on TV -- Chambliss has joined with Journeys in the fight to end the plight of the suburban homeless.
Support for the race is widespread. Corporate teams are signing up, both to help those in their communities -- and give their employees a team-building experience. Some of them include eDOC Communication in Mount Prospect, ISACA in Schaumburg and the Palatine Public Library.
The race also has drawn support from at least one high school. St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights is encouraging its student athletes to participate. Administrators see the run as more than cross-training. It allows athletes to carry out the school's mission of becoming people of compassion and knowledge, committed to justice.