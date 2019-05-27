Everyone can be a superhero at Superhero 5K run and walk

Journeys: The Road Home will hold its annual Superheroes 5K Run/Walk June 15 to benefit the homeless.

All year long, officials with Journeys: The Road Home in Palatine work to provide shelter and social services to suburban homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless.

But on June 15, they will play.

Participants of all ages are welcome in the annual Superheroes 5K Run/Walk. - Courtesy of Paige Jacob

For the 12th straight year, Journeys will host its Superhero 5K run and walk. The event is geared toward families and it returns to Palatine Towne Square where organizers hope for 400 participants, ideally dressed in superhero costumes.

The idea, they say, is that people who participate can be superheroes for the homeless who are struggling right in their own community.

Officials with Journeys say the race supports all the social services they provide for the homeless or those at risk of becoming homeless. They range from its food pantry, laundry availability and clothing closet, to emergency shelter and transitional housing for our clients.

Participants in the Superhero 5K run/walk are encouraged to dress as superheroes. - Courtesy of Liz Schrenk

"This is a race that continues to grow each year," says Paige Jacob, Journeys spokesperson. "Families love to come out in costumes and dressed as their favorite superheroes, while also being a superhero for the homeless."

The race appeals to a wide range of people in the community, from competitive and recreational runners, to those who enjoys walking. They also offer a 1-mile fun run for children immediately after the first wave goes off.

Serious runners appreciate that the Superhero Run is a certified and timed race, and is supported by the village of Palatine, the Palatine Police Department and the Palatine Park District.

"It is truly a community-supported event," says Beth Nabors, executive director.

"Neon Ninja" Tavares Chambliss will serve as event emcee at this year's Superheroes 5K Run/Walk June 15. - Courtesy of Liz Schrenk

Look for a real-life superhero to welcome runners. Tavares Chambliss, 36, of Palatine -- better known as American Ninja Warrior's "Neon Ninja" -- returns to encourage participants to be superheroes for the homeless, as event emcee.

Chambliss grew up in Wheeling and attended Harper College. By his own admission, he is no stranger to the realities of homelessness, and now back on his feet -- and climbing the famed Mt. Midoriyama as captured on TV -- Chambliss has joined with Journeys in the fight to end the plight of the suburban homeless.

Support for the race is widespread. Corporate teams are signing up, both to help those in their communities -- and give their employees a team-building experience. Some of them include eDOC Communication in Mount Prospect, ISACA in Schaumburg and the Palatine Public Library.

The race also has drawn support from at least one high school. St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights is encouraging its student athletes to participate. Administrators see the run as more than cross-training. It allows athletes to carry out the school's mission of becoming people of compassion and knowledge, committed to justice.