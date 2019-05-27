Arbortheater concerts in Vernon Hills set
Updated 5/27/2019 4:23 PM
The summer season of free Arbortheater Concerts in Vernon Hills begins Wednesday, June 12, with the Dizzy Edge band. Family friendly and informal, these community gatherings feature a variety of music styles and room for dancing at the Arbortheater, 50 S. Fairway Drive just north of the Vernon Hills Athletic Complex. Concerts start at 7 p.m., and this year they are scheduled for both Wednesday and Thursday evenings. If it looks like rain, the music will move to the Sullivan Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive, which will be announced on social media by late afternoon. Visit the special events link on the village website https://www.vernonhills.org/ for information.
